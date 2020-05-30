x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

mlb

Dodgers' David Price throws money toward minor leaguers' pay

Price will give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture.
Credit: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price gets the baseball back from his catcher as he warms up during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz.

LOS ANGELES — Minor league players in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization will be getting something extra in their paychecks courtesy of star pitcher David Price.

The team says he will give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture. They will continue to receive $400 a week from the team at least through June.

Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox. Price is on a $217 million, seven-year contract.

RELATED: Shortened MLB amateur draft to remain at New Jersey studio

RELATED: MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt

RELATED: On this day in sports: Roy Halladay throws perfect game

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports