Dodgers' star pitcher David Price opts out of playing this year

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price has become the latest high-profile player to opt out of playing this season because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The five-time All-Star lefty posted Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn’t participate. The 60-game season is scheduled to begin July 23.
The Dodgers got Price and star outfielder Mookie Betts from Boston in February. The 34-year-old Price won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay and helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.