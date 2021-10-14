The Dodgers and Giants faced off in the deciding game of their NL Division Series.

SAN FRANCISCO — Update:

Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and prized midseason acquisition Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen for his first career save, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 and into the NL Championship Series.

Bellinger's big hit came after a 3-for-14 showing this postseason and capped a scintillating NL Division Series.

It seemed nobody wanted to see the end given the talent and win totals involved in the latest exciting chapter of this storied rivalry. Mookie Betts had a postseason career-high four hits and will lead the next step in LA's championship defense at Atlanta for Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday.

Original Story:

Julio Urías won't start after all for the Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of their NL Division Series against the Giants, giving Los Angeles a left-hander out of the bullpen who has been tough on lefty hitters.

Right-hander Corey Knebel will open the game for the defending World Series champions against the Giants. Knebel was expected to be used anyway, so Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just made a strategic decision to change when the righty pitched.

