Here's what Colorado's elected officials are saying about the All-Star Game in Denver

Georgia's new voting law, described as more restrictive by critics, has sparked controversy and calls to boycott Georgia from across the country.

DENVER — Colorado is now 14 weeks away from hosting its first Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game since 1998.

MLB announced Tuesday that the 2021 All-Star Game and its surrounding events will be hosted by the Colorado Rockies. Baseball’s 91st Midsummer Classic will be held Tuesday, July 13.

“Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game," said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. "We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport’s best players and entertaining fans around the world.”

Reaction has been mixed across the country after the game was moved from Georgia due to the passage of a controversial voting rights law.

Here's what officials are saying about the All-Star Game's relocation in Colorado:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

“Today is an exciting day for our state, and a mark of what’s to come as we reach the ninth inning of this global pandemic. We’ve known all along that Colorado is the perfect home for the All-Star Game, and we are thrilled to welcome baseball’s best to Coors Field this summer. Every day more and more Coloradans are getting the protection they need through the life-saving vaccine, opening up more opportunities for Coloradans to enjoy the activities we love, including baseball. I look forward to celebrating this time honored tradition with my fellow baseball fans, and get ready for a truly epic home run derby!"

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

“We’re honored that Major League Baseball has selected Denver and the Colorado Rockies as the home for this summer’s All Star Game. With our history of hosting major events – the MLB All Star Game in 1998, the DNC in 2008, a Super Bowl victory in 2016 – Denver and Coors Field are a natural fit. I’m excited to see the best players in baseball showcase their skills on our national stage this July, and to once again showcase Denver to rest of the country.

“It’s been a long year, and I can think of no better way to advance our recovery and boost our economy than by bringing the 2021 Midsummer Classic back to the Mile High City. We’ve been preparing for this for years, and while we had anticipated hosting the All Star Game sometime down the road, we are ready now.

“Hosting this event is about so much more than the home-run derby or the game itself. There will be nearly a week of events, activities for the whole family, and volunteer opportunities for nearly 2,000 people. And the benefits will last far beyond July.

“It took a true team effort to get us to this point. My sincerest gratitude for the collaboration of our many partners, including Gov. Polis, Visit Denver, the Denver Sports Commission and the Colorado Rockies.”

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper

“Colorado set the gold standard for making elections fair, secure, and accessible, and the MLB recognized these efforts by moving the 2021 All-Star game to Denver. Our democracy is always strengthened when more people vote. As President Reagan said, ‘The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties and we will not see its luster diminished.’”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow

"Let me be clear: there's no serious comparison between voting laws in Colorado and Georgia. Colorado is a vote-by-mail state — we send every registered voter a ballot. We also have same day voter registration. Oh, and you can hand out water in line."



Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

“Colorado is recognized as the national gold standard for elections, and I’m thrilled with the decision to move the MLB All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver.

The truth is Colorado’s election model works. We mail ballots to all voters, have early voting, and same day voter registration. Voters can participate easily in our elections, which are also the most secure in the nation. Election accessibility and security can go hand-in-hand.

We give voters ample time and options to participate in our elections. County clerks send ballots out more than three weeks ahead of Election Day. Drop boxes and voting centers open around the state soon thereafter. These various options give voters time to send their ballot back in the mail, drop it into a drop-box, or vote in-person.

And the proof is in our voter turnout, consistently amongst the top in the nation. We've got the most accessible and secure elections in the country, and are grateful that MLB is giving us the opportunity to showcase how elections can be!"

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López

“Thank you Major League Baseball for having the guts to move the All Star Game back to the Mile High City. In Denver we not only love baseball, but we also love making voting safe, secure transparent and accessible for ALL voters, regardless of zip code. Voters should never have to stand in blocks-long lines just to cast their vote.

Game recognizes game, and we are happy that the people in charge of America’s pastime agree that our vote model is the model for the country and that our democracy and right to vote should be held in the highest regard.

Finally, thank you Denver voters for your confidence in our elections, for your participation and for voting. This home run is because of you. To learn about voting, and to register, visit us at DenverVotes.org.”

Colorado Rockies Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel

“We are excited to host this year’s All-Star festivities at Coors Field. We are confident that our organization along with the city, state, Visit Denver and the Denver Sports Commission are capable of putting on this premier event in a relatively quick time frame because of the preparations that had already been done. Summer in Colorado is something everyone in the country should experience, and we embrace this opportunity to show off our beautiful ballpark and everything our city, state and region have to offer.”

