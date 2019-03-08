Most fans who have been to Coors Field have seen the pitching cage in the outfield concourse where all are welcome to put their arm to the test.

That's where a Major League Baseball contract started for Nathan Patterson.

The 23-year-old was attending a Colorado Rockies game last month when he entered the cage to showcase his pitching ability. He was clocked throwing a 96-mph fastball that started a social media frenzy.

Just a couple weeks later, he was signed to a contract by the Oakland A's on Thursday.

Patterson's brother, Christian, captured the moment at Coors Field on July 15 in the video below. His post has more than a million views on Twitter.