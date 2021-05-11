Tatis goes on injured list due to health, safety protocols

The San Diego Padres are scheduled to play the Colorado Rockies for the first time this season Tuesday night.

DENVER — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced before their game at Colorado.

San Diego was expected to make corresponding moves later in the day.

Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs scored.

>>Video above: Coors Field to host 2021 MLB All Star Game

Due to health and safety protocols, the #Padres placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and INF/OFs Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list today. The club will announce corresponding roster moves prior to tonight’s game at COL. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 11, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.