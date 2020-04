The Dodgers say Scully is resting comfortably at home and, like everyone else, waiting for the start of baseball season.

LOS ANGELES — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized.

The team quoted him as saying he was resting comfortably with his wife and awaiting the start of the baseball season, which is being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scully was in the hospital since Tuesday after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.