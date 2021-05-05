John Means throws 1st career no-hitter; O's shut out M's 6-0

John Means threw the first no-hitter of his career and the first by an individual Baltimore pitcher in more than 50 years in the Orioles' 6-0 win over the Mariners.

Means was nearly perfect, becoming the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-no since Jim Palmer in 1969.

It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history -- six in Baltimore and four as the St. Louis Browns.

John Means is the first pitcher to throw a non-perfect no-hitter in which the team did not record a walk, hit by pitch, or error.



Baltimore had a combined no-hitter in 1991 against Oakland, the last for the franchise.

Means was thoroughly dominant and only a wild pitch in the dirt kept Means from a perfect game.

Thanks to Sam Haggerty reaching base on a dropped third strike in the third vs. John Means, Felix Hernandez still stands as the last pitcher to throw a perfect game in the Majors (Aug. 15, 2012). — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) May 5, 2021