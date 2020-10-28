MLB: Dodgers' Justin Turner 'emphatically refused to comply' after mid-game positive COVID-19 results

ARLINGTON, Texas — Being with your teammates after winning the World Series is a hard celebration to miss, but it's also one MLB wishes Dodgers infielder Justin Turner would have sat out.
Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after MLB received mid-game notification of his positive coronavirus test.
His team went on to win the whole thing, beating the Rays 1-3 and that's where the league says issues began.
"Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others," it wrote in a statement.
And while the desire to celebrate is understandable, the league called Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field wrong as he has now put everyone he came in contact with at risk.
Security raised concerns with Turner, but he was said to have "emphatically refused to comply."
While photos capture Turner on the field and engaging with others while wearing a mask during the World Series celebration, in some instances, he was seen joining his teammates and posing for photos without his mask on.
The Commissioner's Office has launched an investigation into the matter and will consult with the Players Association on the actions taken.
Since learning of Turner's positive case another round of testing was done on both the Rays and Dodgers' traveling parties, followed by another today. The results will determine when both teams are allowed to return home.
Since testing positive, Turner says he is feeling great and is showing no symptoms. He also shared that he couldn't believe he missed the chance to celebrate, tweeting:
"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."
