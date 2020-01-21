One more shot.

Colorado Rockies legend Larry Walker has his final chance to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame late Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement will be made at 4 p.m. MT on the MLB Network (213 DirecTV, 690 XFINITY).

Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004, batting .334 with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks.

Walker ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and ranks second in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI, behind Todd Helton.

RELATED: Rockies to retire No. 33 in honor of Larry Walker

RELATED: Nolan Arenado says he feels 'disrespected' by Rockies

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports