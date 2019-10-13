HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit a leadoff home run in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a battle of the bullpens, beating the New York Yankees 3-2 Sunday night to tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.

The slumping Correa, who earlier hit an RBI double and made a sensational play at shortstop, connected for an opposite-field shot to right off J.A. Happ.

Correa watched the ball sail, then held up one finger as he rounded the bases. As he approached home plate, he tossed his helmet as if shooting a basketball at the crowd of teammates waiting for him.

Game 3 is Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole, who is 18-0 in his last 24 starts and led the majors in strikeouts, starts for the Astros against Luis Severino.

UPDATE on the employee hit by a Michael Brantley foul ball in the 5th inning: Harris County Emergency Corps (HCEC) CEO Jeremy Hyde said he was taken to the hospital, evaluated and is in "stable condition.”

Eleventh inning

Carlos Correa hits a walk-off home run to give the Astros the 3-2 win and even the series at 1.

Tenth inning

With 2 on and 2 out, Yuli Gurriel flies out to left to send the game into the 11th inning.

Back-to-back walks for the Astros (Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman) with one out forces a new pitcher to come in for the Yankees before Yordan Alvarez goes up to bat. He strikes out for out No. 2.

Ninth inning

Carlos Correa, Robinson Chirinos and George Springer strike out swinging.

Roberto Osuna strikes out Gary Sanchez swinging. Gio Urshela flied out to center to end the Yankees' ninth-inning chances.

Eighth inning

Alex Bregman walks, and Zack Britton strikes out Yordan Alvarez swinging.

Another K for Will Harris. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Roberto Osuna comes in to relieve Harris who went 0.2 innings with no hits and two strikeouts.

Osuna strikes out Edwin Encarnación for the third out.

Seventh inning

Kyle Tucker struck out swinging. George Springer popped out to first and appeared to limp as he made his way back to the dugout.

Justin Verlander's seventh strikeout kicks off the seventh inning. Gary Sanchez struck out swinging. After a 2-out walk, Verlander exits the game. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowed 5 hits, 2 runs and had 7 Ks.

Will Harris strikes out Didi Gregorious just before the 7th inning stretch.

Sixth inning

With 2 on and 2 out, Carlos Correa saves the day, tagging DJ LeMahieu out with a ball that bounced off of Jose Altuve to keep the game tied.

Fifth inning

George Springer hits a home run to left center off of Chad Green to even the score at 2.

Michael Brantley's foul ball hit someone in the dugout. Brantley appeared shaken up. Game commentators with Fox said a member of the ballpark security team was hit.

Fourth inning

Aaron Judge hits a two-run homer off of Justin Verlander to put the Yankees up 2-1.

Edwin Encarnación and Brett Gardner both struck out swinging, giving Justin Verlander 6 Ks through four innings.

Carlos Correa struck out swinging, and Robinson Chirinos lined out to left to end the inning.

Third inning

Cameron Maybin strikes out swinging, giving Verlander his fourth K of the game.

George Springer struck out swinging. Jose Altuve followed up Michael Brantley's single with a single of his own. After Alex Bregman lined out to left, Chad Green came in to pitch for New York. James Paxton went 2.1 innings, allowed 4 hits and recorded 3 strikeouts.

Second inning

3 Ks now for Verlander as Edwin Encarnación strikes out swinging and Brett Gardner strikes out looking.

With 2 on and 1 out, Carlos Correa hits an RBI double to put the Astros on top 1-0.

James Paxton ends in the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

First inning

Verlander retires the Yankees in the top of the first. His earns his first K of the night as Aaron Judge struck out swinging.

George Springer walked in the bottom of the first, but Michael Brantley grounded into a double play. Jose Altuve lined out to shortstop to end the inning.

