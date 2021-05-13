Twins announce plans to increase fan capacity to 100% by July 5

Capacity at Target Field will go up significantly for the second half of May, increase again in June, and hit full capacity in July.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have announced their plans to gradually increase capacity at Target Field, bringing it back to 100% by mid-summer.

According to the team, fan capacity will be increased to 60% for the last 12 Twins home games in May, scheduled from May 14-30.

For the 12 home games in June, fans will be allowed in at 80% capacity. And finally, beginning July 5, Target Field will be opened up to 100% capacity for the last 40 home games of 2021.

After COVID-19 kept spectators out of games in 2020, the first fans were allowed back in to watch the Twins on April 8. At that time, only 10,000 people were allowed in at one time, which is 25% capacity. Governor Tim Walz announced last week that all remaining capacity limits in the state will end on May 28.

Phase 1: May 14-30

Tickets are on sale now for the rest of May's home games. Those tickets will be sold in "pods" of two or four seats. Now with the increased capacity limit, fans will be seated in the middle of rows and in locations nearer to the aisles.

Beginning May 14, there will no longer be physical distancing rules at Target Field, but fans ages 2 and older will have to wear a mask except while eating or drinking until further notice. Capacity limits for Target Field's indoor restaurants and bar areas will remain in effect through May 26.

Phase 2: June 8-27

Tickets for the rest of the season's home games will go on sale to the general public beginning at noon on Thursday, May 20.

In addition to capacity going up to 80%, Twins Season Ticket Holders will return to their normal seat locations at this time.

Phase 3: July 5-end of season

Beginning with the Twins' July 5 game against the Chicago White Sox, Target Field will open to full, 100% capacity for the rest of the regular season home games of 2021.