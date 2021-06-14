Guerrero Jr., Acuña Jr. lead in first MLB All-Star ballot update

Toronto’s Bo Bichette, son of 1998 All-Star and Rockies’ great Dante Bichette, is locked in a tight battle at shortstop for the American League.

DENVER — The first balloting update for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver has been released, led by top vote getters Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr.

The 91st Midsummer Classic will be held July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

The top Colorado Rockies player in All-Star voting is second baseman Ryan McMahon, who currently ranks seventh in the National League at the position.

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals, is currently in second place among National League third basemen.

Seeking his first career All-Star selection, Guerrero Jr., has received 857,956 votes in the American League. Guerrero was the runner-up in the 2019 Home Run Derby. In the National League, Acuña Jr., who has totaled 834,287 votes, is bidding for his second consecutive starting assignment.

The first phase of All-Star Game voting concludes Thursday, June 24.

Voting phase two will begin Monday, June 28, with fans voting among the finalists at each position in a four-day window that concludes Thursday, July 1.

The 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot is available online. Fans can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period.

National League Balloting Leaders

C — Buster Posey, Giants 511,221

1B — Max Muncy, Dodgers 405,609

2B — Ozzie Albies, Braves 295,478

3B — Kris Bryant, Cubs 502,970

SS — Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres 701,251

OF — Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves 834,287

OF — Nick Castellanos, Reds 568,758

OF — Jesse Winker, Reds 462,692

American League Balloting Leaders

C — Salvador Perez, Royals 694,710

1B — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 857,956

2B — Marcus Semien, Blue Jays 561,326

3B — Rafael Devers, Red Sox 451,042

SS — Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox 502,629

OF — Mike Trout, Angels 706,503

OF — Aaron Judge, Yankees 538,448

OF — Byron Buxton, Twins 383,178

DH — Shohei Ohtani, Angels 526,608

