MLB All-Stars soak in 'Purple Carpet' spotlight

Scotty Gange had a ball interviewing players and mascots at the event leading up to the All-Star Game.

DENVER — It's hard to tell who had more fun at the MLB All-Star "purple carpet" event -- the players and their families, or Scotty Gange.

Gange, a 9NEWS Sports Reporter, had a ball trying his hand at being an entertainment reporter for the event preceding the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The game wasn't until Tuesday evening at Coors Field. But across the street at McGregor Square earlier in the day, fans piled in to see their favorite stars soak in the spotlight before taking the field.

A bit hit for Gange was asking players "Who are you wearing?" and telling them they looked fantastic.

