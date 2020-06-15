x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

mlb

MLB appears on brink of not having a 2020 season

In an interview on Monday afternoon, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said he's "not confident" there will be games played this year.
Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference during MLB baseball owners meetings in Orlando, Fla.

NEW YORK — The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season has increased substantially with the commissioner’s office now telling the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim management which violated a March agreement between the feuding sides.

MLB’s action was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. 

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said ahead of last week’s amateur draft that the chance of a season was “100%," but walked that way back today in an interview with ESPN's Mike Greenberg. 

It's unclear if there's a deadline for salvaging any sort of 2020 season, but any hopes of a July 4 return appear to be long gone. 

RELATED: Baseball players say talks to start season futile, tell MLB to order return

RELATED: MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

RELATED: Rockies add pitchers, including local prospect, on Day 2 of MLB draft