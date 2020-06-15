MLB appears on brink of not having a 2020 season

In an interview on Monday afternoon, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said he's "not confident" there will be games played this year.

NEW YORK — The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season has increased substantially with the commissioner’s office now telling the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim management which violated a March agreement between the feuding sides.

MLB’s action was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said ahead of last week’s amateur draft that the chance of a season was “100%," but walked that way back today in an interview with ESPN's Mike Greenberg.