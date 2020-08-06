x
MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams

The arduous negotiations have jeopardized plans to hold opening day around the Fourth of July.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
The sculpture named "The Player" stands alone in front of Coors Field, home to Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies, as individuals stay in place to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, March 23, 2020, in Denver.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball made another try to start the coronavirus-delayed season in early July, proposing a 76-game regular season, expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and allowing players to earn about 75% of their prorated salaries. 

Players have refused cuts beyond what they agreed to in March shortly after the pandemic began, part of baseball’s again acrimonious labor relations. 

The arduous negotiations have jeopardized plans to hold opening day around the Fourth of July in ballparks without fans and provide entertainment to a public still emerging from months of quarantine. 

