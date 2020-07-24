x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

mlb

MLB opener was most-viewed regular-season game in 9 years

The first game of the 2020 season averaged 4 million viewers on ESPN.
Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A bolt of lightning comes down from the clouds during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The pandemic-delayed Major League Baseball opener was the sport’s most-watched regular-season game on any network in nine years.

The New York Yankees’ rain-shortened 4-1 win at the Washington Nationals on Thursday night averaged 4 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen fast national ratings.

The game peaked at 8:30 p.m. EDT with 4.48 million viewers.

No regular-season game had been viewed by that many since 4.7 million watched Boston beat the Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings on Aug. 7, 2011, also on ESPN.

Read the full AP story here

RELATED: AP source: MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams

RELATED: Blue Jays denied playing home games at Pirates PNC Park in Pittsburgh

RELATED: Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports