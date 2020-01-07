x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

mlb

MLB players begin reporting for tests as first workouts near

Most players underwent a battery of health checks, not only for COVID-19 but also for any other lingering ailments from spring training.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
A grounds crew worker uses a mower to cut the lawn in the outfield of Coors Field during a media tour as workers prepare for the Colorado Rockies' home-opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Denver.

Baseball players began reporting to their teams Wednesday in the most significant step yet as MLB presses ahead with its plan for a 60-game sprint of a season.

Most players underwent a battery of health checks, not only for COVID-19 but also for any other lingering ailments from spring training, ahead of planned workouts beginning Friday and Saturday.

And one thing was clear: Despite rising numbers of positive tests and some players opting out, most players and executives are bullish about the season taking place in just a few weeks.

Read the full AP story here

RELATED: Oakland A's looking to fill seats with cardboard cutouts

RELATED: Rockies' GM Bridich 'fully supportive' of Desmond's decision to sit out 2020 season

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports