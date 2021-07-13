MLB players walk the red (purple) carpet to All-Star Game

DENVER — The stars were out in force at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game purple carpet.
9NEWS sports reporter Scotty Gange caught up with all the big name baseball players including Nolan Arenado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge, Kevin Gausman and more of this year’s All-Stars.
"Oh I feel good, you know what they say when you look good you feel good you play good," Tatis Jr. said.
"I’m feeling great you know I’m wearing my favorite color purple you know for the Rocky Mountains too," Judge, New York Yankees first baseman, said at the carpet with Gange.
The event featured sleepy babies dressed in sequins and MLB veterans dressing to the nines, as Gange caught up with the stars as they were dressed like it.
RELATED: Like father, like son: Bo Bichette to play in All Star Game at Coors Field just like Dante did 23 years ago
RELATED: MLB pays homage to Hank Aaron
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.