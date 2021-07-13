MLB players walk the red (purple) carpet to All-Star Game

Some of the best players in baseball took in the All-Star event along with their families, fans and more!

DENVER — The stars were out in force at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game purple carpet.

9NEWS sports reporter Scotty Gange caught up with all the big name baseball players including Nolan Arenado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge, Kevin Gausman and more of this year’s All-Stars.

"Oh I feel good, you know what they say when you look good you feel good you play good," Tatis Jr. said.

"I’m feeling great you know I’m wearing my favorite color purple you know for the Rocky Mountains too," Judge, New York Yankees first baseman, said at the carpet with Gange.

The event featured sleepy babies dressed in sequins and MLB veterans dressing to the nines, as Gange caught up with the stars as they were dressed like it.

