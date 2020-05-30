x
MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt

The chances of minor league baseball games being played this summer are not likely.
Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
The shadow of Sam Narron, left, pitching coach of the Washington Nationals Double-A Harrisburg Senators, is seen as he talks with Washington Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart prior to a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

NEW YORK — Major league teams have released hundreds of young players with the minor league season in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 200 players were cut Friday and more than 400 have been released over the past month according to transactions posted at MiLB.com.

The start of the minor league season was postponed in March and players were mostly sent home from spring training.

While Major League Baseball and the players’ association are negotiating terms to play big league ball this summer, it’s unlikely there will be minor league games.

