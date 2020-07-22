x
Betts gets $365M, 12-year deal with Dodgers through 2032

The outfielder was acquired by the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox in February.
Credit: AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck baseball’s first big-money deal since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport’s economics, a $365 million contract through 2032 that removes the top offensive player from next offseason’s free-agent class.

The outfielder was acquired by the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 10 along with pitcher David Price for three players.

Betts had agreed to a $27 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox, a salary that has been reduced to $10 million in prorated pay because of the shortened season.

