Nats star Juan Soto positive for COVID-19, out for opener

The Nationals did contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed to the virus.
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have put star slugger Juan Soto on the COVID-19 injured list hours before they face the New York Yankees on opening day. 

Soto tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the start of the season. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says Rizzo is asymptomatic. 

Rizzo adds that the Nationals did contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed and that nobody else is unavailable.

Soto had missed the first two weeks of the team's summer camp this month after he was exposed to someone with COVID-19. 

