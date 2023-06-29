Nolan Arenado picked as 2023 MLB All-Star starter

He beat out the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley in a fan vote for the starting position at third base in the National League.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will be represented by third baseman Nolan Arenado at the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star game.

Arenado, 32, was named to his eighth career All-Star game and this year's game will be his third with St. Louis.

He beat out the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley in a fan vote for the starting position at third base in the National League. This will be his fifth start in the past six All-Star games.

This season, Arenado has a .273 batting average with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs. So far in June, he has hit .298 with seven homers.

Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner, six-time Platinum Glove winner and has won the Silver Slugger Award five times.

He recently represented Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, reaching the Final in March. The team came up short, losing to teammate Lars Nootbaar and Team Japan.

Other National League starters include Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez, Orlando Arcia, Sean Murphy and J.D. Martinez.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 10 and the MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 11, in Seattle.