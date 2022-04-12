Nolan Arenado named NL Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is the first National League Player of the Week for the 2022 season.
The honor for Arenado was announced Monday.
This is the seventh NL Player of the Week Award for Arenado and his first with the Cardinals. He most recently won for the Colorado Rockies for the week ending May 26, 2019.
Arenado hit .500 (6-for-12) with four runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and a 1.250 slugging percentage over three games. He also recorded at least two RBI in each of the Cardinals’ first three games of the 2022 season.
Infielder Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros was named the American League Player of the Week to start the 2022 season.
