x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

Nolan Arenado named NL Player of the Week

Arenado claimed his seventh career NL Player of the Week Award.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is the first National League Player of the Week for the 2022 season.

The honor for Arenado was announced Monday.

This is the seventh NL Player of the Week Award for Arenado and his first with the Cardinals. He most recently won for the Colorado Rockies for the week ending May 26, 2019.

Arenado hit .500 (6-for-12) with four runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and a 1.250 slugging percentage over three games. He also recorded at least two RBI in each of the Cardinals’ first three games of the 2022 season.

Infielder Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros was named the American League Player of the Week to start the 2022 season.

RELATED: Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2

RELATED: Longtime Rockies broadcaster returns to 850 KOA

RELATED: Rox win game-ending review in 10th, spoil Texas' home opener

Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.