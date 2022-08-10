Nolan Arenado named NL Player of the Week again

Arenado claimed his eighth career NL Player of the Week Award.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is the National League Player of the Week for the second time this season.

This is the eighth NL Player of the Week Award for Arenado and his second with the St. Louis Cardinals. He most recently won for the Cardinals for the week ending April 10, 2022.

The honor for Arenado was announced Monday.

The seven-time All-Star batted .476 with eight runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, four walks and a 1.000 slugging percentage over six games played last week.

Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays was chosen the American League Player of the Week.

