Oakland A's looking to fill seats with cardboard cutouts

Credit: AP
Cardboard pictures of fans are placed in the stands prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Leverkusen, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Ina Fassbender Pool Photo via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics are selling cardboard cutouts with fans' photos that they will put in the seats at the Coliseum this season. 

The team also plans to mix in images of former players and celebrities alongside the fan cutouts. 

Major League Baseball is looking to play a 60-game regular season this summer because of the coronavirus. 

There will be no fans at ballparks on opening day, but some markets are hoping to play in front of smaller crowds by the end of the season

The cardboard cutouts for A’s games range in price from $49 to $129. Proceeds from the sales go to charity. 

