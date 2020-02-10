Slam Diego! | Padres beat Cardinals to win first playoff series since 1998, move on to play LA Dodgers

San Diego won the 'winner-moves-on' game 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night for a chance to play their longtime rivals from LA.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres magical season will continue to the National League Divisional Series round against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By winning game 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, they have won their first postseason series since 1998, the year they went all the way to the World Series before losing to the NY Yankees.

For the third game in a row, the Padres got off to a slow start.

In game 1, they found themselves down by 4 runs in the first inning. They were never able to catch up from that deficit and ended up losing 7-4 on Wednesday.

In game 2, the trend continued as the Padres again found themselves down by 4 runs in the second inning. This time, they were able to find the offense and come back to catch the Cardinals for the win.

In game 3, they did not fall behind the Cardinals early, but the score remained 0-0 into the 5th inning when Eric Hosmer’s double scored Tatis Jr. for the game’s first run in a game they eventually won 4-0.

Game 2 recap:

It was the bat flip heard around the world on Thursday. Fernando Tatis Jr. got into a Cardinals pitch sending it screaming over the left-field wall. Then he did it again, this time over the right-field wall… The Padres offense showed up in a big way on Thursday with Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers both smacking two home runs each and Manny Machado hitting one of his own.

The two home runs each hit by Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. was only the second time in history that teammates hit two home runs in a single postseason game. The first was all the way back in 1932 and was done by the likes of Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.

That was then, however, the task at hand on Friday is to beat the Cardinals one more time to advance to the National League Divisional Series round.

A win in this situation won’t be easy though. The Padres bullpen has been incredibly taxed, throwing 14 innings over the first two games of the series.

As for the Cardinals, they will be trotting out their ace, Jack Flaherty. Flaherty has scuffled just a little in 2020, posting a 4.91 ERA in 40+ innings.

