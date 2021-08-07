Play Ball Park offers fan entertainment ahead of All-Star Game

The interactive fan exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center opens to the public on Friday.

DENVER — MLB All-Star week is in full swing in Denver!

The festivities officially kick off Friday, and the opening of Play Ball Park -- an interactive fan experience at the Colorado Convention Center downtown -- will lead the way.

The 9NEWS Sports team got the chance to tour the facility ahead of its opening on Thursday, and inside were exhibits, memorabilia, batting cages and much more.

Play Ball Park will open to the public Friday (July 9) through Tuesday (July 13) from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Tickets are free and now available through AllStarGame.com.

In a press release from Major League Baseball, Play Ball Park is described as "The ultimate interactive fan experience (that) blends baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, mascots, legends of the game, former Olympians and more fun activities."

