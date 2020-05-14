The Rays star pitcher says he isn't getting back in the game during the pandemic if he isn't getting paid what he's supposed to.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays pitcher Blake Snell said getting back in the game for less than his salary is "just not worth it" because there is still the risk of contracting coronavirus.

His comments come after MLB owners reportedly approved a proposal on how to move forward with games during the pandemic. This proposal, however, would shorten the season.

Teams will propose that players receive the percentage of their 2020 salaries based on a 50-50 split of revenues MLB receives during the regular-season and postseason, which likely will be among the most contentious aspects of the proposal during negotiations with the players’ association.

Snell made the comments while he was answering questions on his Twitch video gaming channel.

"Like, I'm sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I'm making is way lower," he said in the video. "Why would I think about doing that?"

This will be the 27-year-old Cy Young winner's second year in a five-year $50 million deal with the Rays.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Snell texted the paper saying he realized his comments on the video could come off as greedy.

"I mean honestly it's just scary to risk my life to get Covid-19 as well as not knowing and spreading it to the others,'' Snell texted The Times. "I just want everyone to be healthy and get back to our normal lives cause I know I miss mine!"

Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkins tweeted in March that Snell said he "thinks concern over #coronavirus is being overhyped by media: 'If I get it, I get it."

