Regis Jesuit grad David Peterson wins MLB debut

Peterson led the Mets to an 8-3 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

BOSTON — Regis Jesuit High School graduate David Peterson made his major-league debut on Tuesday night, and came away with a win.

The left-handed pitcher is a 2014 graduate of Regis Jesuit and went on to play for the University of Oregon. He was later selected with the New York Mets' first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2017 MLB draft.

On Tuesday night at Fenway Park, J.D. Davis banged a two-run homer off the Pesky Pole, and Peterson pitched 5 2/3 innings to win his major league debut and lead the Mets to an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

The Mets swept the two-game series and sent the Red Sox to their fourth consecutive loss. The teams now move to New York for another two games at Citi Field.