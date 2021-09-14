Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The Mariners will follow the upcoming Midsummer Classic hosts, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who host in 2022.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will host the Major League Baseball 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, sources tell KING 5.

The team announced a 1 p.m. news conference for Thursday at the Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Mariners said MLB Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are scheduled to be at Thursday’s "major announcement."

Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton, Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs, and other Seattle public officials will also be in attendance.

This will be the third time Seattle will host the All-Stars. The ballpark, previously known as Safeco Field, was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001. The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome.

The 2021 All-Star Game was moved from Truist Park in Atlanta to Denver’s Coors Field after a controversial voting law was enacted in Georgia.