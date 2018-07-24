If there was one knock on Tim Tebow's quixotic quest to play Major League Baseball, it was this: At 30, he was unlikely to make a significant impact at the game's highest level and all the while was robbing more talented players of such an opportunity.

Baseball has a funny way of evening the playing field, however, and in the wake of a broken hamate bone that will require surgery that likely ends his season, Tebow now faces the music thousands before him have heard: Every minor-leaguer has a window to make the big leagues, some opened much wider than others.

It's fair to wonder if Tebow's just closed.

First off, much credit to Tebow: He was batting .273 at Class AA Binghamton (N.Y.), getting on base at a .336 clip, and playing well enough to make his inclusion in the Eastern League All-Star Game something far short of a sham (And he doubled in that game, as well).

That he could flourish at the game's second-highest level (with Class AAA largely a waystation for fringe big leaguers these days) is astounding, given that before 2017 he hadn't played baseball since high school in 2004.

His performance this summer put him on the doorstep of Citi Field. With the parent New York Mets floundering through another season of embarrassments, giving Tebow a September shot in the bigs would have been viewed as crisis management in some quarters, a merry diversion in others.

His presence surely would have sold tickets, an area that could use a boost in this season of sagging attendance across most of baseball.

But what now?

Tebow turns 31 in August. Assuming he doesn't hang up the spikes to fully leverage his telegenic brand across multiple broadcast platforms, Tebow will report to his third spring training in February.

While we've yet to reach a point in our civilization that marks Too Much Tebow, it's fair to wonder how much the novelty factor will have worn off by then. The Mets are also due for an organizational makeover, with Tebow's champion, general manager Sandy Alderson, retiring in part due to health reasons.

Will an incoming regime so wholeheartedly embrace the Tebow Experiment? Will owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon keep the dream alive, or be distracted by other matters?

And should Tebow's bat slow down a tick, it will be harder to justify the promotion of a corner outfielder with average speed, sporadic power and an underwhelming hit tool.

Tebow's New York minute in the major leagues always had to be an aligning of health, production, management desire and a big league season that wasn't life or death. Those stars aligned this summer, until Tebow was stricken by one of baseball's most common injuries.

He may never be this close again, his window narrowing a bit more with each passing season - not unlike thousands of dreamers before him.

