Tony Wolters signs minor league deal with Pirates

Wolters spent the first five seasons of his big-league career with the Rockies.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran catcher Tony Wolters and outfielder Brian Goodwin to minor league contracts that include an invitation to spring training.

Wolters will compete for a backup job behind Jacob Stallings.

Wolters is 28 and spent the first five seasons of his big-league career in Colorado. He hit .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBIs in 391 games with the Rockies.

Goodwin is a career .252 hitter since reaching the majors with Washington in 2016.

