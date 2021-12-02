Tony Wolters signs minor league deal with Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran catcher Tony Wolters and outfielder Brian Goodwin to minor league contracts that include an invitation to spring training.
Wolters will compete for a backup job behind Jacob Stallings.
Wolters is 28 and spent the first five seasons of his big-league career in Colorado. He hit .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBIs in 391 games with the Rockies.
Goodwin is a career .252 hitter since reaching the majors with Washington in 2016.
> Above video: Tony Wolters in Spring Training, Feb. 2020.
