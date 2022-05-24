Red Sox star Trevor Story named AL Player of the Week

Last week, Trevor Story became the 3rd player in MLB history to log a grand slam in the contest following a 3-home run game.

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story has been named the American League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball (MLB).

Story joined starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, who was named the National League Player of the Week, in receiving the honors on Monday.

Story batted .360 with 10 runs scored, a double, six home runs, 14 RBI, five walks, two stolen bases and a 1.120 slugging percentage over the last seven games, according to MLB.

With a grand slam on Friday, Story became the third player in MLB history to log a grand slam in the contest following a three-home run game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau

This is the fifth career Player of the Week Award for Story, and his first in the American League, previously winning in the NL while a member of the Colorado Rockies.

