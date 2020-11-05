x
Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies

Results were based on 5,603 completed records from employees of 26 clubs.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
A grounds crew worker uses a mower to cut the lawn in the outfield of Coors Field during a media tour as workers prepare for the Colorado Rockies' home-opener baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Denver.

NEW YORK — Under 1% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. 

Results were based on 5,603 completed records from employees of 26 clubs. The total testing positive was 0.7%. 

Samples were obtained on April 14 and 15. Stanford University, the University of Southern California and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City led the study. 

Data for players was not broken out. 

The study was not representative of the overall population, given 95% of the participants were under 65 and few reported comorbidities. 

The start of the baseball season has been delayed because of the virus outbreak.

