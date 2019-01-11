WASHINGTON — The White House has announced that the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals will visit the White House on Monday.

The team claimed the title as World Series Champions after their Game 7 series win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the team following the Nats win saying they had "a great season and an incredible World Series."

The Washington Post reported Friday that pitcher Sean Doolittle said he will not attend the celebration at the White House.

During Trump's administration, a few winning teams have been reluctant to go to the traditional White House championship visit.

RELATED: President Trump tweets his congratulations to the Nationals

The teams include the Golden State Warriors, who were disinvited by Trump after several players said they would not attend and the Philadelphia Eagles who had their visit canceled by the White House because only 10 players agreed to visit.

The Washington Capitals also announced that they will be honoring the Nats at their game on Sunday evening. The Nats and the Commissioner's Trophy will be honored on the ice during a pre-game ceremony.

When the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018 the National hosted the team at Nationals Park.

The Capitals visited the White House in 2018 after their first Stanley Cup win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Two members of their team, goaltender Braden Holtby and right-winger Brett Connolly did not go on the visit. Holtby said that it was a personal thing for him and he wanted to stick to his values. Team member Devante Smith-Pelly also did not make the visit because he was playing for Washington's AHL affiliate.

RELATED: The Washington Nationals just won their first World Series

Nationals celebrate World Series win The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) The Washington Nationals celebrate a historic World Series Game 7 win. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The Washington Nationals celebrate a historic World Series Game 7 win. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The Washington Nationals celebrate a historic World Series Game 7 win. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) The Washington Nationals celebrate a historic World Series Game 7 win. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The Washington Nationals celebrate a historic World Series Game 7 win. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The Washington Nationals celebrate a historic World Series Game 7 win. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Nationals are also scheduled to have a victory parade in D.C. on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. The parade will begin on Constitution Avenue Northwest at 15th Street and end on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 3rd Street with a team rally.

RELATED: Here are the expected parking and traffic restrictions for the Nats World Series parade

RELATED: The Nationals World Series parade will be Saturday. Here are the details

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.