AURORA, Colo. — If you’re one of the millions who want to catch the ball games starting Oct. 22 but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. Aurora’s sports bars offer the full World Series experience, but without the over-priced beer. That’s a win for you.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sports bars to view baseball's biggest spectacle.

1. Rack'em Billiards & Sports Bar

Topping the list is Rack'em Billiards & Sports Bar. Located at 1919 S. Havana St. in Dayton Triangle, it is the highest-rated sports bar in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp.

2. Legends of Aurora Sports Grill

Next up is Legends of Aurora Sports Grill, situated at 13690 E. Iliff Ave. in East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park. With four stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Golden Flame Hot Wings

Seven Hills' Golden Flame Hot Wings, located at 18757 E. Hampden Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar four stars out of 193 reviews.

4. Bookmakers Burgers + Bourbon + Brews

Bookmakers Burgers + Bourbon + Brews is another go-to, with four stars out of 117 Yelp reviews. Head over to 25791 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 50, to see for yourself.

5. The Hideaway Lounge

Last but not least, check out The Hideaway Lounge, which has earned four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and lounge at 2627 S. Parker Road.

