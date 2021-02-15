When do 2021 spring training tickets in Arizona go on sale?

Want to attend spring training games this year? Here's when tickets go on sale for each stadium and the new policies they have for the 2021 season.

PHOENIX — Spring training is about to start for the Cactus League, as most teams are less than two weeks away from their first game.

While COVID-19 continues to affect sporting events and gatherings nationwide, spring training stadiums in Arizona will be allowing fans at a limited capacity this year. The stadiums also have new policies in place for COVID-19 mitigation.

Some stadiums/cities have not finalized their plans yet, but most include a stadium capacity at 25% or lower with pod-style, social-distanced seating. Most stadiums will require masks at all times, prohibit bags and prohibit autographs or contact with players or team personnel completely.

Most stadiums now have on-sale ticket dates available, with some starting as soon as Thursday, Feb. 18.

Salt River Fields (Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies)

Address: 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Game schedule

Tickets on-sale date: Saturday, Feb. 20

Parking info

Tickets will be sold in 2, 4 & 6 groups or “pods” to help maximize social distancing within the stadium.

Pods will be spaced at least 6 feet away from each other.

Seats within 6 feet of the warning track and 12 feet from the dugouts will not be sold for all games.

Stadium capacity expected to be at 17%, allowing for about 2,200 fans.

All guests will be required to wear masks at all times, except when they are actively eating/drinking in their seats.

Salt River Fields is a CASHLESS facility. No cash will be accepted at any time.

Players will not be able to sign autographs before or during the game.

The Cold Stone Fun Field will be closed during all games.

No smoking of any kind including vaping, no spitting of any kind.

Salt River Fields will increase cleaning and sanitizing throughout the stadium, with more emphasis on high touch areas before, during and after each game with hospital grade disinfectants.

Hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the ballpark for all guests.

Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs)

Masks required at all times for all guests 2 years and older. Gaiters and masks with exhalation valves are prohibited.

Autographs from players prohibited.

Stadium will have about 25% capacity, pod-style seating for distancing.

Cashless facility

Gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch with touchless screening process.

Bags will be prohibited

For general admission lawn seating, circles will be painted to separate groups.

Increased cleaning, disinfecting with hand sanitizing stations at stadium.

Camelback Ranch (Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox)

Socially-distanced capacity of 2,400 seats for all games, which is 18% of the stadium’s full capacity.

Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis in pods of two, four and six tickets. All seats will be reserved, including lawn pods, and each pod will be at last 6 feet apart.

Appropriate masks will be required unless fans are eating or drinking (neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves aren’t considered appropriate masks)

Concessions and retail will be cashless and contactless.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

Practice fields will be closed to fans.

No bags will be permitted.

No autographs.

Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants)

Address: 7408 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Game schedule

Tickets on-sale date: TBD

Parking info

Still working on mitigation plan.

Peoria Sports Complex (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners)

Capacity reduced to 1,960 seats from nearly 12,500.

Tickets will be sold in pods 6 feet apart.

Face masks required for ages 2 and up at all times.

No fan access to practice fields, no autographs.

Cashless facility.

No bags.

Enhanced cleaning procedures.

COVID-19 screening for employees.

Goodyear Ballpark (Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds)

Address: 1933 S. Ballpark Way Goodyear AZ 85338

Game schedule

Tickets on-sale date: Friday, Feb. 19

Parking info

Reduced capacity with 2,200 fans (21% capacity) with socially distanced pod-style seating.

Fans must wear face masks.

No bags permitted.

Gate relocation to spread out fans when entering and exiting the park

Increased hand sanitation stations throughout the park

Touchless paper towel dispensers

Ticketless entry

Free parking

Grass concourses will be closed

Daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms of all ballpark staff

Hohokam Stadium (Oakland Athletics)

Address: 1235 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Game schedule

Tickets on-sale date: Thursday, Feb. 18

Parking info

Single-game tickets will be sold game-by-game in seating pods of two or four tickets to allow for appropriate social distancing.

2,000 fans expected to be allowed into the stadium (20% capacity).

Face masks required at all times for those over the age of 2.

Lawn seats will be designated in pods as well.

No autographs.

No bags.

Concessions operating at 30% capacity.

All tickets digital.

Hand sanitizing stations throughout stadium.

American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers)

Address: 3805 N 53rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Game schedule

Tickets on-sale date: Thursday, Feb. 18

Attendance for each home game will be limited to about 2,300 fans or about 25% capacity to allow for social distancing.

Spectators will be seated in “pods” to keep them separated from each other.

Fans age 2 and older must wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the stadium.

No bags will be permitted.

Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels)

Tempe Diablo Stadium will open at 25% capacity, allowing 1,800 to 2,000 guests to attend the games.

Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis in pods of two, four and six. All seats, including on the lawn, will be reserved.

Pods will be at least six feet away from each other.

Practice fields will be closed to fans.

Masks will be required unless eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves will not be allowed as masks.

Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers)

COVID-19 policies: