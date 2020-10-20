Colorado native Chris Guccione returns to umpire World Series

Salida native Chris Guccione will serve in his second World Series in 2020.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced Colorado native Chris Guccione has been assigned to the 2020 World Series.

Guccione, who is originally from Salida, will serve in a variety of roles throughout the 116th World Series, including home plate umpire in Game 4.

Guccione previously served as an umpire in the World Series in 2016.

The National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays begin the 2020 World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 20. This year's series will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Chris Guccione's 2020 World Series assignments:

Game 1: Second Base

Game 2: First Base

Game 3: Off

Game 4: Home Plate

Game 5: Right Field

Game 6: Left Field

Game 7: Third Base

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports





