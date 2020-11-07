Yankees closer Chapman has COVID-19, mild symptoms

Aroldis Chapman “will not be here for the foreseeable future.”

NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

New York manager Aaron Boone announced the news Saturday. He said Chapman “overall is doing well” but “will not be here for the foreseeable future.”

Chapman threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and Boone wouldn’t comment on whether the left-hander had been at Yankee Stadium since. Boone said the team had gone through contact tracing protocols, and no other players or personnel would be forced to isolate because of Chapman’s positive test.

New York is also without infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa due to the virus. The Yankees open the season July 23 at Washington.