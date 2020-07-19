Yanks' LeMahieu unsure for opener after positive COVID test

DJ LeMahieu has missed much of preseason camp because of a positive coronavirus test in June.

NEW YORK — Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for Thursday's season opener.

He missed much of preseason camp because of a positive coronavirus test taken at his home in Michigan in June.

He says it was “shocking” to get the result because he had no symptoms.

The 32-year-old took the test because he wanted to be sure he didn’t have COVID-19 before visiting his father. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove winner, participated in his first practice Friday and isn’t sure if he can get up to speed before New York opens at Washington.

Third baseman Gio Urshela’s status is unclear after he was hurt during warmups before an exhibition game Saturday.