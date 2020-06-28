x
AP source: Yankees vs champ Nationals in DC on opening day

The Yankees and Nationals are set meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month.
Credit: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cole still has not made his regular season debut with the Yankees.

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut in a tasty opening-day treat for fans, facing Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park.

The Yankees and Nationals are set meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month, a person familiar with the game told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an official announcement. The New York Post first reported the matchup.

MLB will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24.

