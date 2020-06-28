AP source: Yankees vs champ Nationals in DC on opening day

The Yankees and Nationals are set meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month.

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut in a tasty opening-day treat for fans, facing Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park.

The Yankees and Nationals are set meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month, a person familiar with the game told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an official announcement. The New York Post first reported the matchup.

MLB will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24.