MLS looking at having all 26 teams play in Orlando

Teams and limited staff would likely be sheltered in a resort with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.
Credit: AP
Fireworks fill the air during opening ceremonies before the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Soccer is looking at the possibility of resuming the season this summer with all teams playing in Orlando, Florida. 

Details are still under consideration, but a person with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press that the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would likely be sheltered in a resort with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Teams could head to Florida as early as June 1 for training camps. 

The league suspended play on March 12 after teams had played just two games. 

