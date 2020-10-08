Morikawa wins PGA Championship

Not bad for a 23-year-old Cal-Berkeley grad with less than a full season on tour.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — American Collin Morikawa has become a first-time major champion by winning at San Francisco’s Harding Park. He closed with a 6-under 64 to win the PGA Championship by two strokes over Paul Casey and third-round leader Dustin Johnson.

Morikawa was tied with Casey before an eagle on the par-4 16. He closed with consecutive pars for a 13 under total.

After beating back the biggest names in golf, Collin Morikawa was where he expected to be — holding the PGA Championship trophy. But Morikawa flashed touch — chipping in at No. 14 for the outright lead — and then power, blasting a drive to within seven feet at the par-4 16th and coolly making the eagle putt.