Morikawa wins PGA Championship

Not bad for a 23-year-old Cal-Berkeley grad with less than a full season on tour.
Collin Morikawa reacts as the top of the Wanamaker Trophy falls after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — American Collin Morikawa has become a first-time major champion by winning at San Francisco’s Harding Park. He closed with a 6-under 64 to win the PGA Championship by two strokes over Paul Casey and third-round leader Dustin Johnson. 

Morikawa was tied with Casey before an eagle on the par-4 16. He closed with consecutive pars for a 13 under total. 

After beating back the biggest names in golf, Collin Morikawa was where he expected to be — holding the PGA Championship trophy. Not bad for a 23-year-old Cal-Berkeley grad with less than a full season on tour. But Morikawa flashed touch — chipping in at No. 14 for the outright lead — and then power, blasting a drive to within seven feet at the par-4 16th and coolly making the eagle putt. 

The only time he looked flustered all day came when NBA star Steph Curry, moonlighting as a reporter, asked the first question at a post-round press conference.  