'Moser, Lombardi & Kane' to debut as radio and TV simulcast on Altitude Sports

A new morning show begins Feb. 1 on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and Altitude Sports.

DENVER — Denver's Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM has announced Vic Lombardi, Marc Moser and Brett Kane will headline a new morning show on radio and television.

The "Moser, Lombardi & Kane" morning show will debut as a television simulcast beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

The three-hour live sports show will air Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and Altitude Sports.

"On weekday mornings, 'Moser, Lombardi & Kane' wake up and entertain Denver sports fans on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM with laughs and high-energy opinions during their fast-paced show that covers the sports stories people are talking about locally in Colorado and nationally," Altitude Sports said in a release.

The station said the success of "Moser, Lombardi & Kane" on Twitch TV in early 2020 paved the way for the radio-to-TV simulcast on Altitude Sports.

A 33-time Emmy Award winner, Lombardi is the current studio host of the Denver Nuggets on Altitude Sports.

Moser, the television play-by-play announcer for the Colorado Avalanche on Altitude Sports, has been part of the Avalanche's broadcasts since 1997.

Kane moved to Denver in 2019 from Nebraska.

Altitude Sports does not currently air on Comcast or Dish Network due to a contract dispute.

