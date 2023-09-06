Motocross makes Colorado return at Thunder Valley National

The 19th annual Thunder Valley Motocross National will take place in Lakewood on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Professional motocross will make its return to the Denver area this weekend.

The 19th annual Thunder Valley Motocross National will take place in Lakewood on Saturday.

The SuperMotocross World Championship is a comprehensive 31-race season the combines the winter AMA Supercross Championship, which takes place on man-made racetracks in major stadiums across the country from January to mid-May, and the summer Pro Motocross Championship, the original action sport that visits the most iconic, rural venues in off-road motorcycle racing from late-May through August.

At the end of each respective championship awaits the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final this September, which will crown the ultimate champions across a full calendar year of this grueling and captivating motorsport.

The event at Thunder Valley marks the second of two SuperMotocross World Championship races in the Denver area, following the Denver Supercross at Empower Field at Mile High just five weeks ago.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n