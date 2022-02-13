Everything you need to know ahead of the 63rd running of the Great American Race.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since 2020, a full-capacity crowd of 101,500 will be treated to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 20.

The green flag will drop at 3:06 p.m. ET. Michael McDowell of Front Row Motorsports will look to defend his title and his lone win of the 2021 season.

But as racing fans and First Coast residents know: this is a full week of racing run at "Speedweeks."

Tuesday, February 15

Practice Sessions

UNOH Fanzone gates open at 4:00 PM ET.

NASCAR Cup Series practice #1 starts at 5:05 PM ET.

NASCAR Cup Series practice #2 starts at 6:35 PM ET.

Rodney Atkins Concert starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Wednesday, February 16

Media Day

Qualifying

Congrats to 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who claimed the pole in Wednesday's qualifying.

Sports Reporter Mia O'Brien caught up with Larson earlier this week to discuss his long road back to NASCAR's biggest stage. Despite winning 10 races a year ago, Larson has never won the Daytona 500:

Thursday, February 17

Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA splits the field into two races to set the starting lineup for the DAYTONA 500! Watch as drivers race under the lights and battle for position on the grid for The Great American Race!

Friday, February 18

Ever wonder what it's like behind the wheel of a stock car? You can experience it for yourself with NASCAR's racing experience. Sports reporter Andrew Badillo took a stock car for spin at Daytona International Speedway this week.

Three rookies -- Todd Gilliand, Harrison Burton, and Austin Cindric -- will make their Daytona 500 debut on Sunday. Sports Anchor Mia O'Brien caught up with the first-timers ahead of Sunday's race; we also asked some of the veteran drivers for their best advice ahead of the Great American Race.

NextEra Energy 250

Congrats to Zane Smith, who claimed the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season, his first at Daytona International Speedway!

Saturday, February 19

Lucas Oil 200 and What's For Dinner 300

The stars and cars of the ARCA Menards Series open the 2022 season with a 200-mile battle at DAYTONA! Experience the excitement of the high-speed intensity during the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire!

Returning in 2022, the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards Series race kicks off our Saturday doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300!

Sunday, February 20