COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Racing fans no doubt tuned into the Daytona 500. The speed and power is thrilling to watch and many dream of driving at that level, despite any physical limitation.

It takes a certain leap of faith to get behind the wheel of a race car.

At Pike Peak International Raceway, it takes a different kind of courage to steer with no hands.

Engineer Harry Direen explained, "As you turn [your head] right, the car turns right, as you turn [your head] left, the car turns left, so we are using head left right movement. We use what is known as a sip and puff. If you blow on it you will apply the gas and if you suck on it you will apply the brake."

This 850 horsepower race car is designed specifically for paraplegic and quadriplegic individuals who want to get back into the drivers seat.

Dr. Scott Falci a neurosurgeon from Craig Hospital wanted to get involved.

"So this was an opportunity to bring an adaptive sport that did not exist for them to push the limits to aspire and plain just have fun."

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

The former NASCAR Furniture Row Racing team donated two cars to Falci Adaptive Motorsports.

Falci and Direen teamed up to create a once in a lifetime racing experience for patients like Jeanette Lawler.

"She had not driven a car in about 26 years since she had broken her neck," said Direen, "and the first time she had driven a car was in this 850 HP car. [She] got in and started driving and when she got back she said this is easier to drive than her wheel chair."



The simple act of driving, whether professional or in everyday life, is easy to take for granted, but this experience has proven to be life changing.



Professional race car driver and Pikes Peak International Raceway Instructor Tommy Boileau hopes to change the lives of others.

"Giving them not only the hope they can eventually get back to where they were with that freedom but to experience something this visceral and getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR that is loud and aggressive it would be sensory overload."



Dr. Falci's mission is two fold, introduce another adaptive sport and develop technology for the mobility and independence for his patients.

"Most people don't realize the little details." said Dr. Falci's patient Art Suckewer, "The little things that get in your way and giving you more control enables you to get around."

Lawler had been waiting a lifetime to sit in the passenger seat and drive.

"I'm just so appreciative because this was top bucket list kind of thing," Lawler said.

The team says they are in the ground stages of the program. They intend to bring it to various racing venues around the country to meet the requests they are receiving from around the world.

With the ambition of the team, the future is limitless.