His team, Richard Childress Racing, issued this statement: "Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon will return to competition for this weekend's double-header at Dover International Speedway. Dillon, who originally tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, August 15 and missed the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, has worked with NASCAR, his primary care physician, and RCR's health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Heath, and has had two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart. We commend NASCAR for their efforts in providing a safe environment for all fans and competitors, thank everyone in the industry for their well wishes, and enthusiastically welcome Austin Dillon back to competition."