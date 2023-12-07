Bandimere Speedway gears up for last Mile-High Nationals

The final NHRA Mile-High National at Bandimere Speedway will take place this weekend.

MORRISON, Colo. — Race fans will get their final opportunity to take in the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway this weekend.

Bandimere Speedway will be leaving its location in Morrison following the 2023 season after the family agreed to sell the land and property.

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) said in a joint release with the Bandimere family in April that the 2023 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals taking place July 14 to 16 will be the last event at the track that opened in 1958.

The Bandimere family is proactively looking for another possible location in the Denver area where a new facility could be built.

